St Helens road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.