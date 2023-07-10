Register
St Helens road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.