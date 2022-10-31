Register
St Helens road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
45 minutes ago

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

    M62, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 7 - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.