St Helens road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
St Helens's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
• M62, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
• M62, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J8 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.
• M62, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J7 to J9 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.
• M62, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 7 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.