St Helens road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
St Helens's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A580, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• A580, from 9pm June 8 2023 to 6am May 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• M62, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions six to 8 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
• M62, from 8pm February 5 to 5am February 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 7 - carriageway closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.
• M62, from 8pm February 10 to 5am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 7 - carriageway closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.