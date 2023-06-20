St Helens road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm June 21 to 5am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to 8 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• M62, from 9pm June 22 to 5am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 8 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.