St Helens road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J8 to J9 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M62, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.