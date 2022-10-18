St Helens road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M56, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, J9 to M6 - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings.