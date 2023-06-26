Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

St Helens road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    M62, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, six to 7 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.