Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

St Helens road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    A580, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23 to junction 23 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.