St Helens road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    A580, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23 to junction 23 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.