St Helens road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M6, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

Advertisement

Advertisement