St Helens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Chipmunk, a takeaway at 143 Boundary Road, St Helens was given the score after assessment on March 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 175 takeaways with ratings, 56 (32%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.