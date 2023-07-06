St Helens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
L'amore Pizza, a takeaway at 25 Westfield Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on May 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 174 takeaways with ratings, 64 (37%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.