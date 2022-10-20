St Helens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Must eats @ garswood ltd, a takeaway at 10 Station Road, Ashton In Makerfield was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 177 takeaways with ratings, 54 (31%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.