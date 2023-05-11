Register
NationalWorldTV
St Helens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Tony's The Spicy Chicken, a takeaway at 34a Baldwin Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on April 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 174 takeaways with ratings, 58 (33%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.