St Helens takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Tony's The Spicy Chicken, a takeaway at 34a Baldwin Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on April 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 174 takeaways with ratings, 58 (33%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.