St Helens takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
Geno’s Kebab and Pizzaria, a takeaway at 23 Duke Street, St Helens was given the minimum score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 176 takeaways with ratings, 56 (32%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.