Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

St Helens takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A St Helens takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Geno’s Kebab and Pizzaria, a takeaway at 23 Duke Street, St Helens was given the minimum score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 176 takeaways with ratings, 56 (32%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.