Three more deaths recorded in St Helens
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.
A total of 722 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – up from 719 on the week before.
They were among 27,254 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.
A total of 171,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 10 (Thursday) – up from 170,881 last week.