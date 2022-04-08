Two more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.
The dashboard shows 636 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 634 on Thursday.
It means there have been 12 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.
They were among 23,757 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 147,539 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 8 (Friday) – up from 147,494 the day before.