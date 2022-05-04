Two more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.
However, due to a technical issue the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in England is lower than expected in the most recent update.
The dashboard shows 658 people had died in the area by May 4 (Wednesday) – up from 656 on Tuesday.
They were among 24,493 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 152,628 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 4 (Wednesday) – up from 152,433 on Tuesday.