Two more deaths recorded in St Helens

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 757 people had died in the area by January 26 – up from 755 on the week before.

They were among 28,597 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.