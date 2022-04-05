Zero more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were zero more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in St Helens.

The dashboard shows 624 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on seven the previous week.

They were among 23,224 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.