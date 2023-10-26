Take a look at 20 of the most iconic scenes and views in Liverpool

2 . The Liver Building and the Liver Birds

The Liver Building and Liver Birds - named Bertie and Bella - are probably Liverpool’s most iconic symbols. One of ‘The Three Graces’ on the waterfront, the Liver Building was built in 1908 and its clock faces, which are 7.6 metres in diameter, are bigger than those on the Elizabeth Tower in London (Big Ben). Clockmakers Gent & Co of Leicester used the clok faces as giant dining tables for 40 dignitaries before the grand opening of their Liver Bird timepieces on June 22, 1911. Photo: Into The Light - stock.adobe.com