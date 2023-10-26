Register
Take a look at 20 of the most iconic scenes and views in Liverpool

We are lucky here in Liverpool to enjoy some of the most striking views and architecture in the UK.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 25th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 07:33 BST

We are lucky here in Liverpool to enjoy some of the most striking views and architecture the UK has to offer.

The city’s rich and ancient history is all around us and you can still walk down the original seven streets that formed the original settlement of Liuerpul under King John’s charter back in 1207.

There is everything from towering cathedrals and historic docks, to sweeping river views and stunning art installations.

Walk among the Grade I and II listed buildings in the city centre or enjoy the Green Flag award-winning parks and gardens. Then hop on a ferry to take in the fabulous city skyline.

Another Place is a piece of sculpture by Antony Gormley located at Crosby Beach. It consists of 100 cast iron figures facing towards the sea. The figures are modelled on the artist’s own naked body.

Another Place is a piece of sculpture by Antony Gormley located at Crosby Beach. It consists of 100 cast iron figures facing towards the sea. The figures are modelled on the artist's own naked body.

The Liver Building and Liver Birds - named Bertie and Bella - are probably Liverpool’s most iconic symbols. One of ‘The Three Graces’ on the waterfront, the Liver Building was built in 1908 and its clock faces, which are 7.6 metres in diameter, are bigger than those on the Elizabeth Tower in London (Big Ben). Clockmakers Gent & Co of Leicester used the clok faces as giant dining tables for 40 dignitaries before the grand opening of their Liver Bird timepieces on June 22, 1911.

The Liver Building and Liver Birds - named Bertie and Bella - are probably Liverpool's most iconic symbols. One of 'The Three Graces' on the waterfront, the Liver Building was built in 1908 and its clock faces, which are 7.6 metres in diameter, are bigger than those on the Elizabeth Tower in London (Big Ben). Clockmakers Gent & Co of Leicester used the clok faces as giant dining tables for 40 dignitaries before the grand opening of their Liver Bird timepieces on June 22, 1911.

Grade I-listed Sefton Park retained is coveted ‘Green Flag’ status for the 16th year in a row in 2023. Now more than 150 years old it is widely regarded as one of the country’s most outstanding public parks, with a distinctive landscape of watercourses. It is home to the Palm House, a lake, a playground and Old Nicks Cave.

Grade I-listed Sefton Park retained is coveted 'Green Flag' status for the 16th year in a row in 2023. Now more than 150 years old it is widely regarded as one of the country's most outstanding public parks, with a distinctive landscape of watercourses. It is home to the Palm House, a lake, a playground and Old Nicks Cave.

Consistently dubbed one of the trendiest places to live, Liverpool‘s Baltic Triangle, has been named one of the ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods in the entire world by Time Out in October 2023. Located on the outskirts of the city centre, it is brimming with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as the iconic Baltic Market and Cains Brewery.

Consistently dubbed one of the trendiest places to live, Liverpool's Baltic Triangle, has been named one of the 'coolest' neighbourhoods in the entire world by Time Out in October 2023. Located on the outskirts of the city centre, it is brimming with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as the iconic Baltic Market and Cains Brewery.

