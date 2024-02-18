Ten of the best most recognisable Liverpool album covers of all time

1 . Welcome to the Pleasuredome

Welcome to the Pleasuredome was Frankie Goes to Hollywood's first album, released in 1984. The cover art was conceived by Paul Morley and illustrated by graphic artist Lo Cole, with the front cover featuring an illustration of the band members. The back of the album featured an illustration of a large animal orgy and ultimately had to be censored. Photo: Frankie Goes to Hollywood/Paul Morley/Lo Cole