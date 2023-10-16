The 11 ugliest buildings in Liverpool according to our readers

Liverpool is known for its beautiful skyline and stunning architecture, but not every building is liked by locals.

In 2021, Liverpool lost its World Heritage status following the development of the waterfront, which UNESCO said led to the “irreversible loss” of the historic value of the docks - and many Scousers seem to agree.

We asked our readers which buildings they believe to be the ugliest in the city, with many getting repeated mentions, from the “Three Disgraces” to the old Royal Hospital.

Of course, Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park were also noted - but was that really about the buildings, or just some good old rivalry?

Here are the 11 biggest eyesores in Liverpool, according to you. Let us know if we’ve missed any off the list.

Walton Prison

Britannia Adelphi Hotel Once considered one of the best hotels in the city, the Adelphi is considered an eyesore by many locals.

St Johns Shopping Centre A number of people don't seem too fond of St Johns Shopping Centre, noting it as one of the city's biggest eyesores.

Jesse Hartley Way apartments Some people aren't keen on the look of the new Liverpool Waters apartments.