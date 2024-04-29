Liverpool is known for being a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, a thriving music scene, great food and a variety of fantastic food and drink venues. But, some local residents have some ‘unpopular’ opinions on the city.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us their controversial views about Merseyside and received a large number of responses, ranging from ‘overrated’ areas and bands to ugly buildings and litter. Other unpopular opinions were also shared on a Reddit post.

Here is what some people from Liverpool and Merseyside really think about the area... let us know what you think in the comments.

1 . The Baltic Triangle is 'overrated' Several people shared their opinions about the Baltic Triangle, with some noting they believe the area - recently named one of the UK's coolest places - is 'overrated'. Photo: Emma Dukes

2 . 'Scouse not English is really cringe' A lot of people in Liverpool want the city to be independent from England, due to being let down by central government or the city's distinct accent and culture. However, some Liverpudlians dislike the ideology, with one noting: "Scouse not English is really cringe." Photo: AFP via Getty Images

3 . 'It should be called Greater Liverpool' One resident told us he doesn't like the name 'Merseyside', adding: "It should be called Greater Liverpool." Photo: Acediscovery/CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

4 . 'Name a world class city that doesn't have a marathon' While Liverpool does host an annual half marathon, some locals think it is unacceptable that the city does not have a full marathon event, like near neighbours Manchester. Photo: Emma Dukes