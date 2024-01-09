Register
Villages near me: 13 breathtakingly beautiful hidden Merseyside gems to visit in 2024

These picturesque villages feature sweeping scenery, historic architecture and independent shops.

By Dominic Raynor, Emma Dukes
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT

As the weather improves and the days grow longer, it's only natural to feel the need to get out and about again after being cooped up indoors through the dark and wet wintry months. The good news is that you don't need to travel far to enjoy some beautiful villages, rolling hills or sweeping scenery.

From Sefton’s coast to a model village in Wirral, Merseyside has some wonderful places where you can enjoy a day out with the family, get close to nature or just soak up the return of the evening sun.

To help you make the most of the coming weeks and months, we’ve compiled a list of selected places in the region, and surrounding areas, that need to go on your ‘must visit in 2024’ list. These wonderful villages feature stunning views, historic buildings and independent shops.

1. Hightown, Sefton

Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool that has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain, according to the Telegraph. It is a beautiful enclave with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. Rare butterflies can be seen on the dunes, and peacocks can be spotted in some streets. Photo: Peter/stock.adobe

2. Woolton Village, Liverpool

Woolton is an affluent part of South Liverpool, home to John Lennon’s childhood home and Strawberry Fields. It is also home to a lovely village, with a range of independent shops and eateries. It is also a short walk from Calderstones Park - home to six neolithic megaliths. Photo: Sue Adair/Wikimedia

3. Brimstage, Wirral

Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. It is also home to the Maize Maze, an arts and craft shop and local pubs. Photo: Phil Nash/commons.wikimedia

4. Birkdale Village, Sefton

Birkdale Village is home to independent retailers, restaurants and bars and is just a short drive from Southport town centre. The quaint village is excellent for a pit-stop for food and drink, before heading off on a coastal walk. Photo: Wikimedia

