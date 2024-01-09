As the weather improves and the days grow longer, it's only natural to feel the need to get out and about again after being cooped up indoors through the dark and wet wintry months. The good news is that you don't need to travel far to enjoy some beautiful villages, rolling hills or sweeping scenery.

From Sefton’s coast to a model village in Wirral, Merseyside has some wonderful places where you can enjoy a day out with the family, get close to nature or just soak up the return of the evening sun.

To help you make the most of the coming weeks and months, we’ve compiled a list of selected places in the region, and surrounding areas, that need to go on your ‘must visit in 2024’ list. These wonderful villages feature stunning views, historic buildings and independent shops.

1 . Hightown, Sefton Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool that has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain, according to the Telegraph. It is a beautiful enclave with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. Rare butterflies can be seen on the dunes, and peacocks can be spotted in some streets. Photo: Peter/stock.adobe

2 . Woolton Village, Liverpool Woolton is an affluent part of South Liverpool, home to John Lennon’s childhood home and Strawberry Fields. It is also home to a lovely village, with a range of independent shops and eateries. It is also a short walk from Calderstones Park - home to six neolithic megaliths. Photo: Sue Adair/Wikimedia

3 . Brimstage, Wirral Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. It is also home to the Maize Maze, an arts and craft shop and local pubs. Photo: Phil Nash/commons.wikimedia