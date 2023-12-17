Wirral nostalgia: Images of the Merseyside peninsula over the last century

Take a look back at the last 100 years in Wirral.

Home to beautiful beaches, nature reserves and Britain’s longest promenade, the Wirral is a popular area, just across the water from Liverpool.

The peninsula has seen many historical events, include Britain’s bloodiest battle and the first gunfire in the World War 1.

Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of retro Wirral, and see how much the beautiful area has changed over 100 years.

1 . Wirral over the years September 1917: Mrs Merritt, the Lady Mayoress of Birkenhead, dressed in traditional Welsh costume for the Eisteddfod. Image: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

2 . Wirral over the years The battleship HMS Rodney is launched from the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, December 17, 1925. Image: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 . Wirral over the years The Wethered-Pearson match at Hoylake during the Amateur Golf Championship, May 27, 1927. Image: Kirby/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images