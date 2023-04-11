Register
10 more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were 10 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Wirral.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,307 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 1,297 on the week before.

They were among 29,453 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.