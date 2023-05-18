Abandoned Merseyside Wetherspoons site sells at auction

The former Master Mariner and Lacey’s Bar site in New Brighton has sold for over £500,000 at auction, after Wetherspoons abandoned expansion plans earlier this year.

According to the listing by Allsop, the site was sold at auction for £552,000 on May 17 and is described as a “redevelopment opportunity of the whole site.”

Based on Marine Promenade, The Master Mariner was undergoing a £2.3m revamp, including expanding into the unused Lacy’s Bar. Closing in March 2022, the pub was set to re-open in August of the same year, however Wetherspoons announced delays, causing it to remain closed.

In March this year, Wetherspoons confirmed the plans had been scrapped and the project was left incomplete, leaving locals very disappointed and frustrated with the unsightly site.

Wetherspoons has confirmed that the site has been sold, and plans are not yet known.