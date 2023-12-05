Care home judged as 'good' in Wirral
A care home has been given a positive rating in Wirral.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows Elderholme Nursing Home – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on November 1. Its latest inspection was on September 27.
A 'good' score means the provider is meeting expectations.