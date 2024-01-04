Care home receives low rating in Wirral
A care home has been found to be 'inadequate' in Wirral.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows Anchorage Nursing Home – a residential care home – was awarded an 'inadequate' rating on December 12. Its latest inspection was on October 24.
A service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.