Changes to Wirral bin collections during The 151st Open Championship

Residents in some parts of the borough will be affected.

By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

Wirral residents will experience temporary changes to bin collections, during the 151st Open Golf Championship in Hoylake.

The huge sporting event will take place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course between July 16 and 23 and is expected to bring in a record 260,000 people to Hoylake

According to Wirral Council, people living in parts of West Wirral will be affected, having their bin collection day changed during that week only.

    Residents in Hoylake, West Kirby and Meols will receive a letter in the post, with full details of the new collection day.

    Wirral Council said, “the rearranged bin collections could be completed by a different crew to the usual one”, and residents are asked to report missed collections via the council website.

    Collections will return to their usual schedule from July 24, 2023.

    The Claret Jug in front of the clubhouse at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, which will host The 151st Open this July. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)The Claret Jug in front of the clubhouse at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, which will host The 151st Open this July. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
