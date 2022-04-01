Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust cares for 25 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust was caring for 25 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was up from nine on the same day the previous week.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 15,411 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 325 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 82% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 33%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was up from 10 in the previous seven days.