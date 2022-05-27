Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 4,639 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 142 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 59% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 49%.