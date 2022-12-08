Drop in visits to A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month

NHS England figures show 3,739 patients visited minor injury units at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in November.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

That was a drop of 22% on the 4,768 visits recorded during October, but 8% more than the 3,447 patients seen in November 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in November 2020, there were 1,237 visits to minor injury units run by Wirral Community Health and Care Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.