Drop in visits to A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month
NHS England figures show 10,596 patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in August.
Fewer patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
That was a drop of 7% on the 11,361 visits recorded during July, and 4% lower than the 10,988 patients seen in August 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 9,176 visits to A&E departments run by Wirral University Teaching Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 27% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.
At Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:
In August:
There were 359 booked appointments, down from 440 in July
64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
873 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of patients
Of those, 155 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:
The median time to treatment was 109 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 10% of patients left before being treated