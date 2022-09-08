Drop in visits to A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 10,596 patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in August.

That was a drop of 7% on the 11,361 visits recorded during July, and 4% lower than the 10,988 patients seen in August 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 9,176 visits to A&E departments run by Wirral University Teaching Hospital.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 27% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

At Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:

In August:

There were 359 booked appointments, down from 440 in July

64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

873 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of patients

Of those, 155 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was 109 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times