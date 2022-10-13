Drop in visits to A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month
NHS England figures show 10,134 patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September.
Fewer patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
That was a drop of 4% on the 10,596 visits recorded during August, and 8% lower than the 11,070 patients seen in September 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 8,214 visits to A&E departments run by Wirral University Teaching Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 26% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.
At Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:
In September:
There were 375 booked appointments, up from 359 in August
66% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
616 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients
Of those, 18 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:
The median time to treatment was 86 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 7% of patients left before being treated