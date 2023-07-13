Drop in visits to A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 11,261 patients visited A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a drop of 1% on the 11,352 visits recorded during May, but 3% more than the 10,954 patients seen in June 2022.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in June 2021, there were 11,055 visits to A&E departments run by Wirral University Teaching Hospital.

Most attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 26% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month – down a bit from May, but slightly above the number of visits seen in June 2022.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit to actually being admitted was 26,531 in June, down 16% from 31,494 in May. The figure hit a record 54,573 in December 2022.

It comes as junior doctors have begun their five-day walk out in what is the longest spell of industrial action in the history.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "Every new month brings more evidence of record demand across many areas of NHS care with staff experiencing the busiest June ever for A&E attendances, no doubt exacerbated by the record high temperatures experienced for that month.

"This ongoing pressure on services is precisely why it is so important to highlight that staff continue to make progress in reducing the longest waits for care despite strikes, high demand, and bank holiday weekends."

At Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: