Drop in visits to minor injury units at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month

Fewer patients visited minor injury units at Wirral Community Health and Care Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 4,304 patients visited minor injury units at Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in September.

That was a drop of 7% on the 4,611 visits recorded during August, but 19% more than the 3,606 patients seen in September 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 1,749 visits to minor injury units run by Wirral Community Health and Care Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.

At Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust:

In September:

More than 99% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:

The median time to treatment was 18 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times