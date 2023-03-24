Eight more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were eight more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Wirral.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,285 people had died in the area by March 9 – up from 1,277 on the week before.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They were among 29,202 deaths recorded across the North West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 186,218 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.