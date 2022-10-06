Five more deaths recorded in Wirral
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Wirral.
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Wirral.
A total of 1,152 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 1,147 on September 8.
They were among 26,672 deaths recorded across the North West.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.
A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.