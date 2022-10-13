Five more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Wirral.

A total of 1,157 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 13 (Thursday) – up from 1,152 on September 8.

They were among 26,767 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.