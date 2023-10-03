Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Beau's Kitchen at 218-220 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Shamrock Cafe at 228 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Broadway Steak & Wine at 5-7 Broadway, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Five Guys at The Croft Retail And Leisure Park, Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Junction 1 Business Park Bidston Moss, Leasowe, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 9-11 St Johns Square, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Café Brunch at 22 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on September 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Kings Arms Hotel at Kings Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: The Bromborough at 2 Bromborough Village, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on September 8

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mr Waffle at 31 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: Argyle Pizza at 77 Grange Road East, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5