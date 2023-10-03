Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Beau's Kitchen at 218-220 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Shamrock Cafe at 228 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Broadway Steak & Wine at 5-7 Broadway, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: Five Guys at The Croft Retail And Leisure Park, Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Junction 1 Business Park Bidston Moss, Leasowe, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on September 6
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 9-11 St Johns Square, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Café Brunch at 22 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on September 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Kings Arms Hotel at Kings Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: The Bromborough at 2 Bromborough Village, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on September 8
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mr Waffle at 31 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5
• Rated 4: Argyle Pizza at 77 Grange Road East, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5
• Rated 1: Big Chef at 239 Rake Lane, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on April 19