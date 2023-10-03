Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Beau's Kitchen at 218-220 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 13

    • Rated 5: Shamrock Cafe at 228 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 13

    • Rated 5: Broadway Steak & Wine at 5-7 Broadway, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 11

    • Rated 5: Five Guys at The Croft Retail And Leisure Park, Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on September 8

    • Rated 5: McDonalds at Junction 1 Business Park Bidston Moss, Leasowe, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on September 6

    • Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 9-11 St Johns Square, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5

    • Rated 5: Café Brunch at 22 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on September 1

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Kings Arms Hotel at Kings Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on September 11

    • Rated 5: The Bromborough at 2 Bromborough Village, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on September 8

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Mr Waffle at 31 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5

    • Rated 4: Argyle Pizza at 77 Grange Road East, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 5

    • Rated 1: Big Chef at 239 Rake Lane, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on April 19