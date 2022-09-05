Food hygiene ratings given to 20 Wirral establishments

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Wylde Coffee at Heswall, Wirral; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Brown Bear Company at 45 Thingwall Road, Irby, Wirral; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Station Parade at 33 Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Bidston Golf Club at Bidston Link Road, Leasowe, Wirral; rated on August 12

• Rated 5: Westhaven Care Home at Hoylake, Wirral; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Hole in One Bistro at Moreton Hills Golf Centre, Tarran Way South, Moreton, Wirral; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: The Beacon One World Coffee Shop at Heswall, Wirral; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Moreton Methodist Church at Pasture Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: The Real Dairy Ice Cream Company Ltd at 192 Price Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Tea Shack, Wirral Athletic Club at The Oval Sports Centre, Old Chester Road, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on July 20

• Rated 4: The Golden Palace Chinese Takeaway at 32 Birkenhead Road, Hoylake, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 29

• Rated 3: Cibo at 90 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 27

• Rated 3: The Hut at Wallasey Cricket Club, The Oval, Liscard, Wirral; rated on July 23

• Rated 1: Est Italian at 194 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Prense Well at 5 The Mount, Heswall, Wirral; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: West Kirby Sailing Club at Sandy Lane, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: The Swan Hotel at Oxton, Wirral; rated on July 28

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: SeaQuinn Catering at 54 Egremont Promenade, Egremont, Wirral; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: No 32 at Gallaghers Barbers And Heel Bar, 32 Market Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 4