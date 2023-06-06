Food hygiene ratings given to 41 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 41 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Spire at Murrayfield Hospital Holmwood Drive, Thingwall, Wirral; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The Little Cart at CH63; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Port Sunlight Garden Centre at Port Sunlight Garden Centre The Causeway, Port Sunlight, Wirral; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Yankies Sweets and Treats at 7 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Devina's Mauritian Kitchen at Woodside Ferry Woodside Ferry Terminal Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Forked Up at Woodside Ferry Woodside Ferry Terminal Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Clown Around Soft Play Ltd at 231 - 231a Beckwith Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Jumpin Josephs at 2 Caldbeck Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: St Vincent's Centre at Vacant Shop 15 - 19 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Nemesis at 352a Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Christ church cafe at Christ Church Church Drive, Port Sunlight, Wirral; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Tudor rose tearoom at Tea Rooms 88 Greendale Road, Port Sunlight, Wirral; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Toby Carvery at The Cherry Orchard Arrowe Park Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Manna Foods at 28 Greendale Road, Port Sunlight, Wirral; rated on April 2

• Rated 4: Leaf and Vine Ltd at Inspirations Wholesale Bromborough Point Old Hall Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on April 28

• Rated 4: The Fayreway Bar & Catering Services at Club House Leasowe Golf Club Leasowe Road, Leasowe, Wirral; rated on April 28

• Rated 4: Discovery Cafe at Seacombe Ferry Terminal Seacombe Ferry Terminal Victoria Place, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on April 21

• Rated 4: Rokka at 150 Allport Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on April 20

• Rated 3: Dine India at 313 Pensby Road, Pensby, Wirral; rated on April 14

• Rated 1: Alo Pho at Town Lane Cafe 1 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on April 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hooton Arms at Hooton Arms 89 Eastham Village Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Hoylake Conservative Club at Hoylake Conservative Club 24 Meols Drive, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: St Josephs Parish Centre at St Josephs Parish Centre Our Lady Star Of The Sea And St Josephs Catholic Church Wheatland Lane, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on May 12

• Rated 3: The Ferry Hotel at The Ferry Hotel 48 Tobin Street, Egremont, Wirral; rated on April 14

Takeaways

Plus 17 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Original Dirty Burgers (O.D.B) at Woodside Ferry Woodside Ferry Terminal Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Jimmy's Continental Cuisine at 81 St Pauls Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Oakseys Diner at Oakesy'S Diner 280 Cleveland Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Sayers at 253 Old Chester Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Subway at 14 Marine Point Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Full House at 30 Balls Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on April 2

• Rated 5: Happy Garden at 15 Village Road, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on April 2

• Rated 4: Green Lane Fish Bar at Lee Hing Fish And Chips 47 Old Chester Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on April 24

• Rated 4: Feastham Pizza at 138 - 140 Plymyard Avenue, Eastham, Wirral; rated on April 13

• Rated 4: Pronto Pizza at 126 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on April 13

• Rated 4: Mrs T's at 88 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on April 12

• Rated 4: Dinos Pizza at 18 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on April 1

• Rated 3: Hungrys at 14 Mill Park Drive, Eastham, Wirral; rated on April 25

• Rated 3: Atay Fish Bar at Pensby Fish Bar 404 Pensby Road, Pensby, Wirral; rated on April 21

• Rated 1: Big Chef at 239 Rake Lane, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on April 19

• Rated 1: Open Crumb at 1c Kelvinside, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on April 6

