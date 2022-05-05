Food hygiene ratings given to 63 Wirral establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 63 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 37 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cowsheds Catering - Airstream Mobile at Tranmere Rovers Football Club Prenton Park, Prenton Road West, Prenton, Wirral; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Bluebell Tearooms & Cafe at New Hall Home And Garden, Chester High Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Gallaghers at Wirral Golf Club at 93 Bidston Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Bambini Love Ltd at 90 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Muzzys Breakfast House at 18a Broadway, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: No 1 Masala at 1 Coronation Drive, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: The Holy Mackerel Tattoo Cafe at 249 Seabank Road, Egremont, Wirral; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Ye Old Pen Norse Hog Spit Roast at 51 Ridgewood Drive, Pensby, Wirral; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Bubbles World Of Play at 20 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: The Drawing Room at 50a Christchurch Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Bamboo Thai at 272 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Born & Bred Coffee Shop at 708-710 Borough Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Aubergine Cafe at 1 The Crescent, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on April 4

• Rated 5: Cafe W at 188 Grange Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Scottish Power Training Centre at Hoylake House, Carr Lane, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Chip'd (mobile caterer) at CH47; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Unilever R&D Links & Strollers at Research Laboratory, Unilever Plc, Quarry Road East, Bebington; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Cereal Partners Staff Canteen at Cereal Partners U K Bromborough, Port Causeway, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 17 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Devon Doorway Restaurant at 2 Telegraph Road, Gayton, Wirral; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Subway at Prenton, Wirral; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: The Williamson Cafe at Williamson Art Gallery, Slatey Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Morrisons Cafe at Morrisons, Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Mezze Restaurant at 233 Liscard Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Inspire Coffee Bar at 5 Brougham Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Mix at Wirral Metropolitan College, Europa Boulevard, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Monkey House at Monkey House, Manor Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Scrap Yard Bar at 68-70 Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Number 7 at 9 Princes Pavement, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Sue's Bar at 25 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on March 2

• Rated 4: Golden Park at 866 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on March 30

• Rated 4: Elite Restaurant at 278 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on March 29

• Rated 4: Nova Restaurant at 131 - 133, Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on March 16

• Rated 3: AiSushi Claughton at 38 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral; rated on March 24

• Rated 3: Capitol Restaurant at 24 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on March 2

• Rated 2: Oh That's Nice at 45a Poulton Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on March 29

• Rated 2: Central Cafe at 67 Grange Road East, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on March 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 10 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Seadog at Managers Flat Sea Dog Hotel, 100 Cathcart Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Gravesberie Inn at The Twelfth Man, Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Plasterers Arms at 35 Back Sea View, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Bassett Hound at The Basset Hound, Barnston Road, Thingwall, Wirral; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Heswall Royal British Legion at 78 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Perch Rock Hotel at 7 Grosvenor Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Sandridge at New Brighton, Wirral; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Lighthouse Inn at 228 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Seamus O'donnell's at 40 Exmouth Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on March 4

• Rated 3: Stanleys at Liscard, Wirral; rated on March 11

Takeaways

Plus 16 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bluebell at 126 Duke Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Pizza Point at 94 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Fang House at 144 Allport Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: Big Chef Fish And Chip Shop at 56 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Perch Fish Bar at Marine Promenade, New Brighton; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Buggsys at 368 Poulton Road, Poulton, Wirral; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: KFC at 14-15 Coronation Buildings, Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Argyle Pizza at 77 Grange Road East, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Georgio's at 6 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral; rated on March 3

• Rated 4: Cabin Snacks at The Quadrant, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on March 29

• Rated 4: Hot Spot at 1 Broadway, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on March 24

• Rated 4: River Queen Fish And Chip Shop at Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on March 16

• Rated 4: Lee Garden at 76 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on March 14

• Rated 3: Charcoal Grill House at 6 Lancelyn Precinct, Spital Road, Bebington, Wirral; rated on March 21

• Rated 3: The Sea Shanty at 4 Atherton Street, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on March 16