Food hygiene ratings given to 74 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 74 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 31 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Poundbakery at Sayers Cherry Tree Shopping Centre 19 Townfield Way, Liscard, Wirral; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Royal Voluntary Service Cafe at Clatterbridge Centre For Oncology Clatterbridge Road, Clatterbridge, Wirral; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Open Hands Cafe at Woodchurch Methodist Church Pemberton Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Alley Cats at 35 - 37 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Farm Shop at Claremont Farm Old Clatterbridge Road, Clatterbridge, Wirral; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The Deli at 27 Eastham Rake, Eastham, Wirral; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Whistle Stop Cafe at Visitor Centre Wirral Country Park Station Road, Thurstaston, Wirral; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: MERKUR Slots at Showboat Casino Slots 243 - 247 Grange Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Sun Ying at 22 - 24 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Daisy's Diner at 121 Royden Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Bromborough Golf Club at Bromborough Golf Club Raby Hall Road, Raby Mere, Wirral; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Nickel City Kitchen at 235 Seabank Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Open Door Cafe, St James Centre at Open Door Cafe St James Centre 344 Laird Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Pink Pinny at Moreton Adult Training Centre Oakenholt Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Baked Cafe at Larton Livery Larton Livery Frankby Stiles, Frankby, Wirral; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Eastham Lodge Golf Club (Catering) at Eastham Lodge Golf Club 117 Ferry Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: The Manor at 91 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: Ruhi Balti at 94 - 96 Woodchurch Lane, Prenton, Wirral; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Forget Me Not at Unit 4 The Willows 2 Village Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Grind House Coffee Shop at 389 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: The Sail Loft - Coastal Kitchen at The Sail Loft Coastal Kitchen South Parade, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: 3 Bs Cafe at 443 Price Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on May 22

• Rated 4: Rubens Coffee at 202 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on June 16

• Rated 4: Dahlas Diner and Desserts at 270 Conway Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 11

• Rated 4: Mekan lounge at 18 - 20 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 8

• Rated 4: Panache Catering at Prenton Golf Club Golf Links Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on May 30

• Rated 4: Indigo Venue Limited at Lairdside Community Trust 136 - 138 Bedford Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on May 24

• Rated 3: Chelle's kitchen at Unit 1a 106 Bridge Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 17

• Rated 3: Velvet bar and grill at 36 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 3: Armadillo Restaurant at 18 Bebington Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on May 30

• Rated 0: Khrua Thai Orchid at 103 - 105 Brimstage Road, Barnston, Wirral; rated on May 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 16 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Oxton Bar & Kitchen at Oxton Bar And Terrace 2 - 2a Claughton Firs, Oxton, Wirral; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The Farmers Arms at The Farmers Arms 2 Netherton Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Johnny pye at Johnny Pye Pye Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Heswall Golf Club at Heswall Golf Club Cottage Lane, Gayton, Wirral; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Willows at The Willows Saughall Massie Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Re-Fuel Meal Prep at New Brighton Rugby Club Hartsfield Reeds Lane, Leasowe, Wirral; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: The Irby Mill at The Irby Mill 174 - 176 Mill Lane, Greasby, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: The Queens Arms at Queens Hotel 60 Liscard Village, Liscard, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: Twelve Sixty Bar & Lounge at 45 - 51 St Albans Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: The Three Stags at The Three Stags Hotel Church Road, Bebington, Wirral; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: The Montgomery at The Montgomery 47 Stanley Lane, Eastham, Wirral; rated on May 24

• Rated 4: The Nelson at Nelson Hotel Grove Road, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on June 20

• Rated 4: New Brighton Rugby Club at New Brighton Rugby Club Hartsfield Reeds Lane, Leasowe, Wirral; rated on June 5

• Rated 4: The Armchair at The Armchair Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 3: Tallulahs Emporium at 122 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 3: Birkenhead park RFC at Birkenhead Park Rugby Union Football Club 141 Park Road North, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on May 22

Takeaways

Plus 27 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Beryls at 178 Brighton Street, Egremont, Wirral; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Papa John's at 163 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Forked Up Vegan Kitchen at The Lauries Claughton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Casa Mia at 5 Townfield Close, Noctorum, Wirral; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: The Green Hut at The Green Hut Pasture Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Town Meadow Fish and Chips at 70 Town Meadow Lane, Moreton, Wirral; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Yu Hing at 77 - 79 Woodchurch Lane, Prenton, Wirral; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Light Bites at Arrowe Park Hospital Arrowe Park Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: Graze Upon Us at Woodside Ferry Terminal Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Superstore Bidston Link Road, Bidston, Wirral; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Chicknhut at 373 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Gyros New at 25 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Bamboo Kitchen at 24 Wellington Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Sultan Kebab House at 226 Town Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on May 3

• Rated 4: Sylhet spice at 165 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on June 13

• Rated 4: Monaf's Indian Takeaway at 579 Borough Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on June 5

• Rated 4: Silver Dragon at Allens Fish And Chips 14 Wheatland Lane, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on June 2

• Rated 4: Appetite express at Casa Express Pizzeria 332 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on May 24

• Rated 3: Jalali at 119 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on June 12

• Rated 3: Pappadoms at Townfield Cafe 2 Townfield Close, Noctorum, Wirral; rated on June 7

• Rated 3: Pizza Nite at 580 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on June 5

• Rated 3: West Kirby Grill at 13b Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on May 31

• Rated 2: Alex Pizza at 4 Mallaby Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 11

• Rated 1: Venice Pizzeria at 73 Poulton Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on June 13

• Rated 1: Pizza Plus Shake Ltd at 88 - 90 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on June 1

• Rated 1: Sizzlers at Street Record Borough Pavement, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on May 25