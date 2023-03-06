Food hygiene ratings given to 92 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 92 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 53 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Heima Coffee at Street Record, Station Approach, Meols, Wirral; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: The South Indian Limited at 96-98 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Our Happy Hub, St Andrew's Centre at 1 Moorfields Avenue, Noctorum, Wirral; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Noya at 136 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: New Ying King at 43 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Jeanie's Cafe at 12 Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, Greenfield Way, Liscard, Wirral; rated on February 18

• Rated 5: Emergency Service Training Centre at East Street, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: The Meeting Place at 13-21 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Breakfast Barn at 912 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Chuck Wagon by Taylor's Kitchen at 196 Liscard Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Mr Shuey's at 22 Crescent Road, Egremont, Wirral; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Food by Pickled Walnut Ltd at Caldy Golf Club, Links Hey Road, Caldy, Wirral; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Brunch Cafe at 184 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Chaii at 324 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Dhuma at 304 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Epirus Take Away Limited at 172 Bedford Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Benricks at 342 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The Little Centre at Fifth Avenue, Beechwood, Wirral; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The Family Cafe at Cafe, Tesco Superstore, Telegraph Road, Heswall; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Birkenhead Lawn Tennis Club at Oxton, Wirral; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Heart 4 Refugees CIC at Grange Baptist Church, Whetstone Lane, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Monroe's at 233 Rake Lane, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Lolly's Ice Cream at Unit 13 403 Corporation Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Kevs Kabin at P44-P45 Birkenhead Market, Grange Precinct, Birkenhead; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Three Dollar Bill at 107 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Yiamas at Ground Floor Office, 298 Borough Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Community Centre at Christ Church, Kings Road, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Wirral Met College at Wirral Waters Campus, Tower Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Rascalz at 39 - 41, Eltham Green, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Low Slow and Dough Ltd at Dee View Inn, Dee View Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: Morrisons Daily Kitchen at 749 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: North Shore Coffee and Kitchen at 138-138a Allport Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: Sawasdee Thai Cafe Bar & Restaurant at 38 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: The Courtyard Coffee Shop and Cafe at Unit 3, Brimstage Hall Courtyard, Brimstage Road, Brimstage; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Everyones Cafe, Within Walled Garden at War Memorial, Central Park, Liscard Road, Liscard; rated on September 12

• Rated 4: Unilever Uk at Wood Street, Port Sunlight, Wirral; rated on January 24

• Rated 4: Portofino at 1-2 Union Terrace, Marine Promenade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on January 19

• Rated 4: Ayla Turkish Restaurant at 7 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on January 18

• Rated 4: Green Onions at Studio 104 Health And Beauty, 106 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on January 18

• Rated 4: Ship Inn at 80 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on January 18

• Rated 4: The Mouse @ Brimstage at Brimstage Hall, Brimstage Road, Brimstage, Wirral; rated on November 22

• Rated 4: Carr Bridge Centre at Amenity Open Space, Carr Bridge Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on September 28

• Rated 3: Safwanz at 73-75 Grange Road East, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on February 3

• Rated 3: Hickory's Smokehouse at 1 Village Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on January 23

• Rated 3: The Yog Hut by Fusion at 1 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral; rated on January 23

• Rated 3: The Teeroom at 172 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on January 19

• Rated 3: YMCA Wirral at 56 Whetstone Lane, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on January 9

• Rated 3: Leasowe Leisure Centre Catering Unit at Community Centre, Twickenham Drive, Leasowe, Wirral; rated on October 1

• Rated 2: Caffe Cream on the Square at 33 Princes Pavement, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 25

• Rated 2: Billy Bunters, Box On The Docks at Gate House Wirral Business Centre, Dock Road, Poulton, Wirral; rated on November 24

• Rated 1: Fiore at 227 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on January 26

• Rated 1: Junaki Balti Takeaway at 19 Pasture Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on January 20

• Rated 1: Liberty Bell Coffee at 4-6 Hamilton Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Mackenzie at 134 Claughton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Wallasey Yacht Club at 8-10 Hope Street, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Genting Casino Wirral at Stanley Casino, 25-27 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Old Parkonians Association Club House at Holm Lane, Oxton, Wirral; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Ex Civil Defence Club at 9 School Lane, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Royal Mersey Yacht Club at 8 Bedford Road East, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on January 12

• Rated 4: Rose & Crown at 325-327 Poulton Road, Poulton, Wirral; rated on January 23

Takeaways

Plus 32 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Jakey Jays at 122 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Oriental Delight at Oriental Delight Restaurant, 188-190 Bebington Road, Bebington, Wirral; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Sweet Chilli at 251 Poulton Road, Poulton, Wirral; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Perfect Pizza (Birkenhead) Ltd at 36 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Fu Lam at 5 Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Wirral Kebab and Pizza House at 595 Borough Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Greggs at 20 Liscard Way, Liscard, Wirral; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Lin's Take Away at 12 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Smokie Mos at 284 Old Chester Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Ltd, Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: Captain Tony's at 790 Borough Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on December 3

• Rated 5: Mykonos Limited at 708-710 Borough Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on December 3

• Rated 4: Big Fish at 72 Trafalgar Road, Egremont, Wirral; rated on January 26

• Rated 4: As "U" Like It at 96 Poulton Road, Poulton, Wirral; rated on January 25

• Rated 4: Poulton Fish & Chips at 41 Poulton Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on January 25

• Rated 4: Rubys Fish & Chips at 728 Borough Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on January 25

• Rated 4: Continental Fast Food at 459 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on January 20

• Rated 4: Hoylake Spice at 75 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on January 19

• Rated 4: Fry & Go at 33 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 18

• Rated 4: Millennium at 65 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on October 10

• Rated 3: The Larnaca Fish Bar at 77 Liscard Road, Egremont, Wirral; rated on January 26

• Rated 3: Tin Fook at Tin Fook Fish And Chips, 41 Withens Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on January 26

• Rated 3: Vitto Pizzeria at 19 Poulton Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on January 25

• Rated 3: Buttylicious at 129 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on January 18

• Rated 3: May May at 65 Chapelhill Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on January 18

• Rated 3: Popeyes 1 at 18 Upton Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on September 7

• Rated 2: Chinese Kitchen at 185 Prenton Hall Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on September 28

• Rated 1: Chegone Takeaway at 41 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on January 26

• Rated 1: Mill Lane Fish & Chips at 59 Mill Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on January 23

• Rated 1: Golden Fry No. 1 at 227 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on September 26

• Rated 0: Great Wall Chinese Takeaway at 221 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on September 29