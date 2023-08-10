Food hygiene ratings given to four Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: Tasty Grill at 8 St Anne Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 2

• Rated 3: Amas Turkish Restaurant at 449 - 451 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 5

• Rated 1: Caffe Cream of New Brighton at 1 Marine Point Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on July 5

• Rated 0: The Slipper Baths Cafe, Byrne Avenue Baths at Byrne Avenue Swimming Pool And Recreation Centre Byrne Avenue, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 5