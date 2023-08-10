Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: Tasty Grill at 8 St Anne Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on August 2

• Rated 3: Amas Turkish Restaurant at 449 - 451 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 5

• Rated 1: Caffe Cream of New Brighton at 1 Marine Point Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on July 5

• Rated 0: The Slipper Baths Cafe, Byrne Avenue Baths at Byrne Avenue Swimming Pool And Recreation Centre Byrne Avenue, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on July 5

It means that of Wirral's 623 similar establishments with ratings, 417 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.