Food hygiene ratings given to seven Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Scrandos by True Chef at 9 The Row, Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Prezzo at 3 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 8
• Rated 4: Fellici's at CH42; rated on December 21
• Rated 4: Marino Lounge at 5 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 8
• Rated 1: Jade at 241 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on September 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Ship at 58 Victoria Parade, New Brighton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on August 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Yue Wah at Moreton, Wirral; rated on August 3