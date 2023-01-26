Food hygiene ratings given to seven Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Scrandos by True Chef at 9 The Row, Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Prezzo at 3 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 8

• Rated 4: Fellici's at CH42; rated on December 21

• Rated 4: Marino Lounge at 5 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 8

• Rated 1: Jade at 241 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on September 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Ship at 58 Victoria Parade, New Brighton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on August 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: